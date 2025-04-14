Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Drivers in and around Doncaster will have 23 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And eight of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm November 4 2024 to 6am April 28 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, carriageway and lane closures for carriageway improvements, diversion route in place via local highway authority roads.

Road closures: almost two dozen for Doncaster drivers over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 6am December 14 2024 to 6am April 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 northbound and southbound, Redhouse to Barnsdale bar, Narrow lanes and speed restriction in place for carriageway improvements.

• A1, from 8pm March 30 to 5am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, carriageway and lane closures for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways Networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am August 30 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further 18 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M180, from 8pm April 14 to 5am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to junction 1, slip road closure for technology works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 to 6am April 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 15 to 6am April 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 A1M northbound and southbound, junction 35, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M62, from 9pm April 15 to 5am April 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 33 to junction 34, Lane closures for barrier repair.

• M18, from 8pm April 16 to 5am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 5, carriageway and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 9pm April 17 to 5am April 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road and lane closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 2pm to 6pm on April 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 possible delays north and southbound, due to football match .

• M18, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• M18, from 8pm April 22 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

• A1(M), from 9pm April 22 to 5am April 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm April 23 to 6am April 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm April 24 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 24 to 5am April 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 1 to Ings, M18 southbound, junction 5, slip road closures and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm April 25 to 6am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 9pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 5, M180 westbound, junction 2 to Ings, Lane closures for carriageway repairs.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 28 to 6am April 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 37 to junction 38, Lane closures for structure maintenance.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.