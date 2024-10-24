£40,000 refurbishment project gets under way to repair leaking Doncaster church roof
Work is taking place at St Saviour’s Church in Auckley, a 190-year-old Grade II listed building – with the works expected to take four to six weeks to complete.
Honorary treasurer Brian Wride said: “Our leaking church roof is being repaired after many, many years of saving up.”
Constructed in 1834 as a Church of England village school, following the 1870 Education Act and the opening of a new elementary state school in Auckley, it was repurposed into a mission church and then upgraded into a full church for worship during the First World War
He added: “Repair work has already been started, at an estimated cost of £40,000.
"As you can imagine, the £40,000 cost has wiped out our savings, so we may be in the position of having to defer required work to a later date due to lack of funds.
"We would welcone dditional contributions to the St Saviour Auckley Roof Fund from individual or corporate sponsors,” he added.
"We also have two potentially magnificent horse chestnut trees in our church grounds, which have tree preservation orders on them.
"Unfortunately they are severely infested with ivy, which is draining their strength. They need a systematic year on year treatment to bring them back to full health, but unfortunately we do not have the funding to support this.
"Again, we would appreciate additional contributions to our St Saviour Auckley Tree Fund, and/or the pro bono assistance of local tree surgeons.”
Anyone who can help can contact 07726761005.
