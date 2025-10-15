Prison probe launched as serial Doncaster shoplifter dies in custody

An investigation is under way after a serial Doncaster shoplifter banned from every One Stop shop in the city died while in custody.

Sarah Connor, 41, who had been detained at HMP New Hall near Wakefield, died in hospital on October 9.

Connor of Cooke Street, Bentley had been arrested and detained a number of times and was in breach of her Criminal Behaviour Order which barred her from entering One Stop stores after a string of shoplifting offences.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP New Hall prisoner Sarah Connor died in hospital on 9 October 2025.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

She was due to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order.

Connor committed a series of thefts at One Stop stores in Doncaster and breached her CBO by entering a One Stop in Edlington, something she was banned from doing as part of her CBO.

Due to the prolific nature of her offending, officers in Doncaster were able to secure a CBO against her.

However, she breached the order by entering One Stop stores on six occasions and committing eight thefts at the stores in the process.

This led to officers securing 14 criminal charges against her, which she pleaded guilty to in court, and in April she was jailed for 10 months at Barnsley Magistrates' Court.

As well as One Stop shops, the CBO also prevented her from entering the Home Bargains store in Edlington and the ban was in place until September 2027.

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) is a court order issued after a conviction for a criminal offence, primarily designed to prevent serious and persistent antisocial behavior. It can prohibit the offender from certain actions or require them to take specific actions to address the underlying causes of their behaviour.

In a tribute online, her sister wrote: “Heavy heart it kills me to say, my crazy, wild fun very much loved baby sister has passed away. Sleep tight Sarah , love you always xxxx.”