News round-up for the Doncaster Free Press with Stephanie Bateman - Friday, April 21, 2023
Here’s what you might have missed in the news today.
Ram raiders attacked a village post office in the early hours of yesterday morning, destroying the front window, it is now known if anything was stolen.
A Doncaster man has been jailed for nine years for his involvement in a Class A drugs conspiracy.
And another Doncaster man has been sentenced to time behind bars for his involvement in numerous domestic violence offences.
