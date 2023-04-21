News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
1 hour ago Airbnb’s quirkiest rentals you can stay in this summer
1 hour ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
5 hours ago Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk take key roles after Raab’s resignation
6 hours ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
7 hours ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM

News round-up for the Doncaster Free Press with Stephanie Bateman - Friday, April 21, 2023

Here’s what you might have missed in the news today.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read

Ram raiders attacked a village post office in the early hours of yesterday morning, destroying the front window, it is now known if anything was stolen.

A Doncaster man has been jailed for nine years for his involvement in a Class A drugs conspiracy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And another Doncaster man has been sentenced to time behind bars for his involvement in numerous domestic violence offences.

Journalist Stephanie BatemanJournalist Stephanie Bateman
Journalist Stephanie Bateman
Most Popular

For more on what has been happening in Doncaster visit www.doncasterfreepress.co.uk

Related topics:Doncaster