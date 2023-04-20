News you can trust since 1925
Man, 26, jailed for 16 weeks for domestic violence offences in Doncaster

A 26-year-old man from Hexthorpe appeared at court yesterday charged with domestic abuse offences.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 20th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 19:52 BST

Earlier this month, the complainant reported that the man had been persistently contacting her, in breach of a harassment order in place to prevent him doing this.

The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and was interviewed by officers from the dedicated domestic abuse investigation team.

Following consultation with CPS, he was charged with two breaches of the harassment order. He pleaded guilty to these offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment.

Domestic violence will not be toleratedDomestic violence will not be tolerated
