Man, 26, jailed for 16 weeks for domestic violence offences in Doncaster
A 26-year-old man from Hexthorpe appeared at court yesterday charged with domestic abuse offences.
Earlier this month, the complainant reported that the man had been persistently contacting her, in breach of a harassment order in place to prevent him doing this.
The man was arrested on Tuesday morning and was interviewed by officers from the dedicated domestic abuse investigation team.
Following consultation with CPS, he was charged with two breaches of the harassment order. He pleaded guilty to these offences and was sentenced to 16 weeks imprisonment.