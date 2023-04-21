News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster man, 28, jailed for Class A cocaine and heroin drugs conspiracy

A 28-year-old Doncaster man who admitted his role in a Class A drugs conspiracy has been jailed for nine years today (Friday 21 April).

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read

Harley Delmar was arrested in February last year, as part of an investigation into the distribution and supply of cocaine and heroin from Doncaster.

In an earlier hearing at Sheffield Crown Court, Delmar, formerly of Surrey Street, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs (namely cocaine and heroin).

Detective Constable Mark Roostan from Doncaster CID said: “Delmar is now behind bars for his actions and our work to disrupt, target and tackle organised criminality and Class A drugs supply in Doncaster continues.

Harley DelmarHarley Delmar
“We know that drugs have horrendous and sometimes fatal consequences, and there is no place for those who deal dangerous substances like heroin and cocaine on our streets.”

If you know of any criminal activity please call 101 or 999 in an emergency.