Nearly £6,000 raised following Doncaster mum of two's shock death at 49
Sarah Thompson passed away last month, with her funeral due to be held in Doncaster next week.
Following her death, a crowdfunding page was set up on GoFundMe - which you can donate to HERE – with cash pouring in for her widower Russell and two children Bailey and Connor.
Relative Barbara Thompson, who organised the fundraiser, said: “Sarah suddenly passed away on Tuesday 8 April leaving her husband and two boys behind.
"This has been a massive shock to all and a huge financial strain on them.
"Due to her complex medical needs, no insurance or financial assistance is in place.
"Thank you so much for every donation - we really do appreciate everything - this will go a long way to help paying for the funeral which will take so much pressure off Russell’s shoulders as he has so much to worry about with the mortgage and bills and now being a single dad of two - not something they thought he would be, so from the bottom of ours hearts thank you.”
Sarah, of Rossington and formerly of Branton, was “greatly loved as the daughter to John and the late Ella Carlin, as well as sister to Jane and Rachael, auntie, sister-in-law, Godmother and best friend to all who knew her,” an obituary said.
It added: “Everyone is warmly invited to a service to celebrate Sarah's life on Friday 9 May at Memoria Crematorium, Barnby Dun at noon.”
