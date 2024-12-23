Nearly £2,000 raised for family made homeless by house blaze days before Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nearly £2,000 has poured in to help a Doncaster family made homeless in a devastating house blaze days before Christmas.

Kirstyanne Ross and her husband Andrew fled to safety, along with their two children, after a blaze broke out at their home in Derwent Road, Mexborough at around 5am on Saturday morning.

The property has been deemed unsafe and sealed off by fire crews – with the family left with the clothes they were wearing when the fire broke out.

But big-hearted Doncaster councillor Bev Chapman launched an appeal to help the family after the tragedy just days before Christmas – with donations pouring in.

Sharing a video to thank people for their support following the blaze, Kirstyanne, who is disabled and uses a wheelchair, said the family had had a lucky escape.

She said: “It’s been unreal.

"The power had gone off and as my husband went to see what was going on he shouted ‘smoke’ and the smoke alarm went off."

The couple, who have two autistic children, aged 10 and 12, helped lower the youngsters from the window of the bungalow – but Kirstyanne, who has nine slipped discs, asthma and other medical conditions had more difficulty escaping and suffered bruising to her back, shoulder and leg after falling as she tried to exit the blazing building.

Andrew, who was last to exit the house, suffered singing to his face and hair and also smoke inhalation. All of the family were treated at hospital after their ordeal but have now been discharged and are currently lodging at a city centre hotel.

She added: “They have deemed the house unsafe. We can’t even get in to get the car keys or my wheelchair. It has melted the wheels and the seat has disintegrated in the fire.”

The family say the blaze was electrical – and was started either by a chest freezer or tumble dryer.

"We’ve had so many messages and comments. We cannot thank everyone enough.”

Coun Chapman, who has launched a GoFundMe page which you can donate to HERE said: “Any time is awful to lose your home, but so close to Christmas it must feel even worse. Anything you can spare will be truly appreciated.”