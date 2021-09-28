Married At First Sight: 'We're expecting' - Doncaster's Adam and Tayah drop 'pregnancy' bombshell

Doncaster fitness model Adam Aveling, 26 and his bride Tayah Victoria, 25, have been getting on like a house on fire on the E4 reality show which sees complete strangers tie the knot.

And viewers have been left desperate to know if Tayah is pregnant after a huge cliffhanger ending.

In a sneak peak at the final dinner party of the series, Tayah and husband Adam told the group "we're expecting".

Fans have been speculating if Adam and Tayah are expecting a baby.

The edit prevented viewers from hearing what came next, but Matt's shocked faced left fans convinced it was baby news.

One wrote on Twitter: "WAAAAAIT IS TAYAH PREGNANT!!??"

A second posted: "Sorry… did Tayah just say she’s expecting???????????"

A third said: "I’m just going to assume that Tayah isn’t saying they’re expecting a baby for my own sanity. Because seriously."

The cliffhanger comes just days after Tayah called out a troll who accused her of having a "baby bump" in a recent photo.

The estate agent, 25, shared a pic alongside hubby Adam.

Wearing a white maxi woollen dress, which featured a thigh high split, she wrote: "It’s home stays tonight and I’m off to Doncaster!! Do you guys think I’ll like it!?‍♀️ #mafsuk."

However, someone commented that the tighter fitting dress made it look like she had a "baby bump".

Tayah was forced to defend her appearance and branded the comment "damaging".

She replied: "It's called being a female and having a natural slight bump on your stomach WHICH IS NORMAL.

"This is such a damaging comment, I'm a thin person as well so you really need to check yourself before you comment such damaging things to young women."

Tayah, who is from Hertfordshire, previously admitted that they have been "at it like rabbits".