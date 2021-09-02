Meet Adam Aveling, the Doncaster bodybuilder starring on TV's Married At First Sight

26-year-old Adam Aveling is one of the contestants on the show where complete strangers tie the knot immediately – and then aim to stay together.

The series is set to be the "wildest" yet, according to sources, with Doncaster’s Adam in the thick of the action.

According to The Sun, the qualified electrician is a "real character" and is no stranger to TV having previously appeared on dating show Back To Mine in 2019.

Bodybuilder Adam Aveling is starring on TV's Married At First Sight. (Photos: Instagram/Channel 4).

Speaking about Adam's participation, a source told the newspaper: "Adam's the most confident bloke you'll ever meet, a real character. He's a right laugh and will be brilliant TV.

"He works as an electrician but also does fitness model competitions."

The show insider added: "He's already tied the knot on the show with most of his family there - but he's got a huge family and because of filming restrictions some of them will have to watch it on TV!

"He's moving into the flat with the other contestants this week and will doubtless be popular with everyone because he's so much fun."

He is one of sixteen brave contestants making the ultimate commitment in the hopes of finding lasting love on the Channel 4 show.

When his place on the show was announced, he wrote alongside his press picture: “Best way to deal with my commitment issues.”

And he’s hopeful of finding love on the show.

He said: 'I'm forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I'm only going to take positives from it. Hopefully, I’ll find the right one.'

The series sees eight couples, including an all-male one, get hitched after just meeting.

But how many will renew their vows at the end of the 21 episodes?

The couples are matched "scientifically" by a panel of experts and meet just minutes before they marry.

They then live together and choose whether or not they will continue their relationship.