Doncaster Married At First Sight couple Adam and Tayah drop huge hint they are still together

Doncaster’s Adam Aveling tied the knot just seconds after meeting Tayah Victoria for the first time and viewers of the E4 show have been speculating as to whether the couple’s relationship has lasted the course.

And viewers have picked up on a number of clues suggesting the pair are still an item.

Both Tayah, 25, and Adam, 26, have dropped some huge clues on social media they stayed together after they were matched on the E4 social experiment dating show.

Married At First Sight fans reckon Adam and Tayah are still together. (Photo: E4).

Whilst the series has already given us endless drama and bust-ups, viewers are still eager to figure out the remaining couples' futures, as the revamped show rakes in higher viewing figures than ever before.

Things have been smooth sailing for these two since they met in the first week of the show, with the couple even saying ‘I love you’ during their honeymoon where Tayah announced they had been ‘at it like rabbits.’

They've since opened up on the show about their plans to have children together, and it looks like fans of the couple could see that fairytale ending happen for real.

Tayah recently shared a snap from the second dinner party, where she and hubby Adam looked very loved up, and her comments were pretty telling.

Fellow MAFS UK stars were quick to comment, with Morag Crichton writing: “You guys are to bloody gorgeous”, Nikita Jasmine adding: "There they are - my favourite people!!!” and expert Paul C Brunson commenting a string of heart emojis.

On another photo of just Tayah, one fan wrote: “He’s a good bloke x,” to which Tayah responded: “He really is," followed by cheering emojis.

If that wasn’t proof enough, Adam, 26, has also been dropping a few hints on his own social media.

After sharing the same picture with his wife, the post was flooded with comments like “Best couple!”, “You two are so lovely together,” and even “winners”.