Doncaster's Adam Aveling and new wife 'at it like rabbits' after Married At First Sight wedding

Doncaster man Adam Aveling, 26, tied the knot with Tayah Victoria last week on the Channel 4 show which sees singleton strangers tie the knot just seconds after meeting for the first time.

The pair honeymooned in Antigua in the Caribbean, drinking cocktails and relaxing on a white sandy beach.

And Tayah has revealed the saucy antics of the pair who appear to be smitten with each other.

Tayah and Adam tied the knot on Married At First Sight. (Photo: Adam Aveling/Instagram).

While bashful Adam remained coy on their bedroom antics, Tayah didn't beat around the bush.

Smiling, Adam said to camera: "I'm too much of a gentleman to spill the beans... but I'm not saying anything."

Meanwhile a giggling Tayah said: "Look, we're f***ing like rabbits, all right."

They were then seen passionately snogging in the grounds of their honeymoon hotel.

The couple enjoyed candlelit meals and stunning ocean views, so it was little wonder Adam called it an "amazing experience".

The electrician and his estate agent wife, 25, are head over heels despite having only been partnered together for two weeks on the show.

Adam has certainly made amends after an embarrassing wedding day blunder left viewers adamant that the relationship would soon falter.

As he nervously waited to meet his bride-to-be at the ceremony, he confused Tayah with one of her bridesmaids, telling her “Wow! Hi, nice to meet you.”