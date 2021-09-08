Doncaster's Adam Aveling ties knot with complete stranger on TV's Married At First Sight

Viewers watched the pair get married earlier this week – and will now have to see if the couple can stay together throughout the rest of the series.

The show sees 16 singletons matched up and marrying a total stranger - all in the name of love.

Tayah, from Welwyn Garden City and Adam, 26, were matched after sharing a positive outlook on life and family values.

Adam Aveling and Tayah Victoria tied the knot on TV's Married At First Sight. (Photo: Channel 4).

But things didn’t exactly get off to a good start when Tayah, 25, fell out with her mother about joining the experiment.

Her mother warned her she was taking a huge risk and called her ‘irresponsible’ but luckily she did turn up to the big day.

There was another awkward moment when Adam said he fancied one of Tayah's bridesmaids, mistaking her for the bride.

He was heard saying: "The nerves have definitely kicked in and it's hard to get my head around.

"If this goes well I'll be talking about this day for the rest of my life."

He turned around just as one of the bridesmaids was walking down the aisle and said : "Wow, nice to meet you.”

Adam, who works an electrician, but spends most of his time between work and the gym, also competes in fitness competitions and trains as a fitness model.