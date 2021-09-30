Married At First Sight: Tayah in tears as Doncaster's Adam says 'something is missing' at vows renewal

Tayah was left in tears after Adam announced 'something is missing' at their vows renewal. (Photos: E4).

The couple have been one of the strongest couples on the reality show which sees complete strangers tie the knot.

But a teaser clip shown at the end of Wednesday's episode of the E4 dating series showed Tayah sobbing as the couple decided whether or not to continue their relationship.

As Adam approaches Tayah at the altar, a voiceover says 'a bombshell is dropped' before Adam begins to read his vows.

"Recently I started to feel something was missing, it's been eating away at me and I didn't know the right time to bring it up. That moment is today," he tells Tayah.

The camera then cuts to her bursting into tears as she covers her mouth in shock.

Married At First Sight UK fans were quick to speculate on what they think the outcome will be for Tayah and Adam.

Yesterday, fans were given the biggest hint yet that the pair are still living together in Doncaster after it was revealed that Adam’s parents are Facebook friends with Tayah, 25.

It was also discovered that Tayah, who comes from Hertfordshire, had posted an advert putting Adam’s sofas up for sale on a Doncaster community Facebook page in June – long after the show had finished filming.