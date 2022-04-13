Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson records Radio 2 rock 'n' roll show in Doncaster

The singer has moved back to the capital after a year of living in Mexborough while his house was renovated.

But during his stay, he made a visit to Supanova Studios in Armthorpe to record Ricky Wilson’s Rock and Roll Classics, a series of BBC Radio 2 shows looking back at music of the 1950s and 60s.

The shows are now available to listen to and download on BBC Sounds HERE and he said: "I couldn't be more excited about returning with even more of my Rock & Roll Classics.

"I can't wait for you to hear some of my old favourites, and even some of my new favourites, twisting and bopping through each hour."

The shows feature vintage rock and roll from the likes of Chuck Berry, Larry Williams, Gene Vincent, Brenda Lee, and The Everly Brothers as well as UK stars such as Marty Wilde, Billy Fury, Dickie Pride, and many more as well as music legends like Elvis and Little Richard.

The show, produced by Made In Manchester, was made at the studio where the likes of Doncaster rocker Yungblud and homegrown favourites Bang Bang Romeo have also put together tracks.

Earlier this year, the singer told radio listeners that he was ‘living in Mexborough’ – and offered to meet presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley for a drink at a snooker hall in the town.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 show Sunday morning breakfast show Good Morning Sunday, the singer was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

The singer told the hosts: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”

And then the Ruby hitmaker told her: “I’ll meet you for one in the Corner Pocket, which is a snooker hall.”

The venue, on Bank Street in the town centre, is now a sports bar known as The Pocket.

During lockdown, he revealed he had been living in Huddersfield.

In February, while appearing on Radio 2’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon, he told the host he had moved out of Doncaster and said: “I’m pretty good, I’ve just moved into a house ten minutes ago,” shouting to fellow guest and Britain’s Best Young Artist co-host Vick Hope: “Vick, I’m finally in, I’m finally in my house!”

The singer married his fiance, celebrity stylist Grace Zito last summer, with the couple forced to postpone their big day four times because of the coronavirus pandemic.