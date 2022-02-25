Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson moves back to London after year of living in Doncaster

The Yorkshire singer recently revealed he’d been living in Mexborough while his home in the capital was being renovated.

But in a radio interview yesterday afternoon, the I Predict A Riot and Ruby hitmaker confirmed he’d now left Doncaster behind and moved back to his house.

Appearing on Radio 2’s Steve Wright In The Afternoon, he told the host: “I’m pretty good, I’ve just moved into a house ten minutes ago,” shouting to fellow guest and Britain’s Best Young Artist co-host Vick Hope: “Vick, I’m finally in, I’m finally in my house!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Wilson has moved back to London after a year of living in Doncaster.

She replied: “I’m so happy for you. Honestly, the entire time we were filming – which felt like 700 years – every day Ricky was like ‘oh man, this house.’

"Honestly, it’s the bane of my life! I’ve heard everything about this house, I’m glad you’re in!”

Steve Wright then joked: “Would like some of the contestants to come round and paint the walls?,” to which Ricky replied: “Oh that sounds brilliant. There’s a lot to be done.

"It’s been since last April – I’ve been living with my in-laws – they are lovely people.”

The singer married his fiance, celebrity stylist Grace Zito last summer, with the couple forced to postpone their big day four times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this month, the former The Voice judge told radio listeners that he was ‘living in Mexborough’ – and offered to meet presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley for a drink at a snooker hall in the town.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 show Sunday morning breakfast show Good Morning Sunday he was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

He said: “Ricky, one thing I gotta ask you, Kate’s been teaching me all about Yorkshire and its quirks and rivalries.

"You’re from Leeds, she’s from Sheffield, are you allowed to like each other?”

Before replying, the Rev Kate nipped in with a ‘we all hate Leeds taunt’ before the singer told her: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”

And then the Ruby hitmaker told her: “I’ll meet you for one in the Corner Pocket, which is a snooker hall.”

The venue, on Bank Street in the town centre, is now a sports bar known as The Pocket.

In 2012, the singer purchased a home in Falmouth but last year, put it on the market again for £1.5 million.

Born in Keighley in 1978, Wilson, 44, first found fame in 2003 when the Kaiser Chiefs scored chart success.