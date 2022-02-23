Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson records BBC show at Doncaster studio after moving to town

The I Predict A Riot hitmaker was at Supanova Studios in Armthorpe for the recording, which comes just weeks after he revealed he was living in the area while his home in London is renovated.

Sharing a picture of the singer with a fan on its Facebook page, a Supanova spokesman said: “Did you know we had Ricky Wilson from Kaiser Chiefs in recently to record a radio show for the BBC?

"Just one of the many faces that walk through our studio door!”

Singer Ricky Wilson poses with a fan at Doncaster's Supanova Studios. (Photo: Supanova Studios).

Earlier this month, the singer told radio listeners that he was ‘living in Mexborough’ – and offered to meet presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley for a drink at a snooker hall in the town.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 show Sunday morning breakfast show Good Morning Sunday, the singer was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

He said: “Ricky, one thing I gotta ask you, Kate’s been teaching me all about Yorkshire and its quirks and rivalries.

"You’re from Leeds, she’s from Sheffield, are you allowed to like each other?”

Before replying, the Rev Kate nipped in with a ‘we all hate Leeds taunt’ before the singer told her: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”

And then the Ruby hitmaker told her: “I’ll meet you for one in the Corner Pocket, which is a snooker hall.”

The venue, on Bank Street in the town centre, is now a sports bar known as The Pocket.