Shock as Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson reveals he's living in Mexborough

The I Predict A Riot singer told radio listeners on Sunday that he’s living in Mexborough while his house in London undergoes renovation – and residents admitted they were in shock at finding the star had moved in.

There have also been claimed sightings of the star on the streets of the town – and when he appeared on Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday he told host, the Reverend Kate Bottley, he would meet her for a drink in a local snooker hall.

One said he has been living in Mexborough since last summer, while other said they had seen him visiting local pubs.

Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson.

A post said: “He’s been here months, deffo wouldn’t be admitting it on the radio though.”

Another said: “He was on about living here last summer on Virgin Radio when he covered for Chris Evans. He was on about it being the birth place of Brian Blessed.

Another wrote: “Where would he be living in Mexborough though?”

“No better place, Donny is a great town,” another wrote while another disagreed, writing: “Is he mad coming to Donny?”

Another added: “Would like to have him come down the Olde Castle Hotel and hear him on the karaoke.”

A further post said: “Living in Mexborough! Haha next night out, we'll be on the lookout lol.”

Another wrote: “Seen him few weeks ago get off train a Donny.”

"We’re gonna get the fans on our street,” posted another.

Appearing on the BBC Radio 2 show this weekend, the singer was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

He said: “Ricky, one thing I gotta ask you, Kate’s been teaching me all about Yorkshire and its quirks and rivalries.

"You’re from Leeds, she’s from Sheffield, are you allowed to like each other?”

Before replying, the Rev Kate nipped in with a ‘we all hate Leeds’ taunt before the singer told her: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”

And then the Ruby hitmaker told her: “I’ll meet you for one in the Corner Pocket, which is a snooker hall.”

The venue, on Bank Street in the town centre, is now a sports bar known as The Pocket.

In 2012, the singer purchased a home in Falmouth but last year, put it on the market again for £1.5 million.

Born in Keighley in 1978, Wilson, 44, first found fame in 2003 when the Kaiser Chiefs scored success with hits such as Oh My God and I Predict A Riot.