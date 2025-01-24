Hundreds of homes without eletricity after Storm Éowyn led to power cuts across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of homes were left without eletricity overnight after Storm Éowyn led to power cuts across Doncaster.

Some 2,000 homes and businesses were affected by a power failure in Balby and many more have been hit this morning.

The storm has impacted the region bringing wind speeds of 65mph since the early hours with these expected to increase further as the storm moves through our region.

Northern Powergrid are experiencing some disruption to power supply with approximately 14,000 customers having been affected so far.

The storm is causing some damage.

A spokesman said: “We know how difficult it can be for our customers during a power cut and we will continue to work throughout the storm to get the power back on as quickly as possible.

“Our teams responding and have already managed to reconnect around 8,000 customers impacted by the winds. We will keep our customers updated regularly via text message, on our website and on our social media channels.

“As the situation develops, we will keep monitoring our progress to give customers the best estimate of when their power is likely to be back on. This may change as we assess the damage caused, and we need to ensure it is safe for our teams to be working, but we will keep customers informed as soon as we know more.”

If customers have a power cut, we encourage them to report it online at northernpowergrid.com, as this will help NP to locate the issue more quickly and get their power back on. Customers can also report a power cut by calling 105.

If you need additional support because of the damage being caused, please get in touch with NP. For customers who are part of their Priority Services Membership, they will make sure you receive extra help and we'll keep in touch with you to let you know the time your power is likely to be back on.

You can contact the dedicated priority service line 0800 169 2996.

If you spot any fallen trees on power lines/poles or damaged cables due to the strong winds, stay well clear and call 105 immediately.

If you need additional support, please contact the website northernpowergrid.com