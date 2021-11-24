Hundreds expected at funeral of tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance
Hundreds of people are expected to pay their respects to a young Doncaster dad-to-be at his funeral this week.
Kieran Rylance, 21, who was set to become a father in the coming weeks, died last month when he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing.
In the aftermath of the tragedy, family and friends have rallied to raise nearly £9,000 for his funeral and have staged a number of tributes in his memory.
Now Kieran is set to make his final journey this Friday, with hundreds of villagers in Rossington expected to turn out for the funeral.
Sister Sophie wrote: “All family and his many friends are welcome to come and say goodbye to our brother – we would love to see as many of you as possible there.”
Mourners will meet outside the family home at around 10am with the cortege setting off to Rose Hill Crematorium in Cantley at around 10.20am.
She added: “There will be a wake held afterwards and and we will confirm where that will be once we have sorted it so please do join us for a drink and to raise a glass to Kieran
She added that the dress code was “no formal black suits etc - Kieran’s t-shirt’s preferred but not a must. Wear your own clothes – be what Kieran would have wanted.”
Since then, the spot where he died has become a huge shrine, covered in photos, balloons, flowers and cards.