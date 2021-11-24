Hundreds expected at funeral of tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance

Kieran Rylance, 21, who was set to become a father in the coming weeks, died last month when he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing.

Now Kieran is set to make his final journey this Friday, with hundreds of villagers in Rossington expected to turn out for the funeral.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funeral of Kieran Rylance will take place this Friday.

Sister Sophie wrote: “All family and his many friends are welcome to come and say goodbye to our brother – we would love to see as many of you as possible there.”

Mourners will meet outside the family home at around 10am with the cortege setting off to Rose Hill Crematorium in Cantley at around 10.20am.

She added: “There will be a wake held afterwards and and we will confirm where that will be once we have sorted it so please do join us for a drink and to raise a glass to Kieran

She added that the dress code was “no formal black suits etc - Kieran’s t-shirt’s preferred but not a must. Wear your own clothes – be what Kieran would have wanted.”

Kieran died on October 16 after stepping in front of a high speed train at the crossing.