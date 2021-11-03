Huge fireworks tribute for tragic Doncaster dad to be Kieran Rylance as funeral fund hits £7,000

Friends and family gathered at Rossington level crossing last night to pay tribute to Kieran Rylance, the 21-year-old who died on October 16 after he stepped in front of a high speed express train.

Hundreds of fireworks lit up the night sky – and mourners have also raised more than £7,000 to pay for the funeral of Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months.

Since Kieran’s death, a number of firework displays have been held in his memory, along with a sponsored walk from Rossington to Armthorpe and a balloon release.

Fireworks tributes are being held in memory of Kieran Rylance.

Car stickers bearing his name have gone on sale and songs have been released in tribute.

A huge shrine for Kieran has been set up at Rossington level crossing, with flowers, cards, photos, candles and balloons.

On Saturday, hundreds of people walked from the scene of the tragedy to the Next distribution centre in Armthorpe, Kieran’s last job, sporting t-shirts bearing his photo and raising a glass in his memory as they walked.

His brother Jimmy is also planning a fireworks display at the crossing on Friday night, Bonfire Night.

He said: “Celebrate Bonfire Night with Kieran at the side of the train gates. Let’s light the sky up for our fellow Rossington boyo.”

People are being asked to arrive from 6.30pm with fireworks being let off from 7pm.