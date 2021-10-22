Rap song released in memory of tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance

Kieran Rylance died at Rossington level crossing on Saturday night.

Kieran Rylance, 21, died on Saturday night after being hit by a train at Rossington level crossing.

Since the tragedy, grieving family and friends have staged a number of tributes with the spot where he died becoming a huge shrine decked out with flowers, photos, cards and candles.

Now local musician Evan Fernandes, who performs as EF Da Genius, has released the track on YouTube paying tribute to Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months.

The track, entitled RIP Kieran Rylance, begins with a spoken word intro which simply states: “This goes out to all Kieran’s family and friends. I can’t believe I’ve even got to make this.

"It broke my heart when I first heard the news. Rest in peace Kieran Rylance.”

The song begins with the line “suicide, it’s not the way” and contains lyrics such as “RIP to my brother” and “16 October was a very dark night.”

The video features photos of Kieran plus pictures of the shrine that has been created at the crossing since his death.

The song contnues: “I can’t believe my brother’s gone, so now I grab my thoughts and out these lyrics into song, you’re in a better place in Rossington, where you belong.

"If you’re feeling down don’t be scared to ring my phone. I’m staring at the night sky, I wish I could’ve known.”

The track ends with a touching tribute to Kieran’s late mum, adding: You’re now in your mothers’ arms bro, take good care of her up there.”

Family and friends have paid a number of tributes, with car stickers going on sale to help remember Kieran and to raise funds for his funeral.