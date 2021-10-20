Car stickers on sale for Doncaster rail death dad-to-be as funeral fund nears £2,000

The stickers have been launched to pay tribute to Kieran Rylance who died after being hit by a train in Rossington.

21-year-old Kieran died after he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing on Saturday night.

Since his death, friends and family of Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months, have staged a number of events in his honour, with the crossing becoming a shrine, decked out with candles, flowers, cards and photos.

A fund to pay for his funeral has raised nearly £2,000 in just a matter of days and a sponsored walk in his memory will take place later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now memorial car stickers have gone on sale, with the vivid green designs already popular around his home village of Rossington.

Priced from £5 to £20, half of the proceeds from the stickers will go towards Kieran’s funeral fund.