Car stickers on sale for Doncaster rail death dad-to-be as funeral fund nears £2,000

Memorial car stickers have been launched to pay tribute to Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance following his tragic death.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 6:23 am
The stickers have been launched to pay tribute to Kieran Rylance who died after being hit by a train in Rossington.

21-year-old Kieran died after he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing on Saturday night.

Since his death, friends and family of Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months, have staged a number of events in his honour, with the crossing becoming a shrine, decked out with candles, flowers, cards and photos.

A fund to pay for his funeral has raised nearly £2,000 in just a matter of days and a sponsored walk in his memory will take place later this month.

Now memorial car stickers have gone on sale, with the vivid green designs already popular around his home village of Rossington.

Priced from £5 to £20, half of the proceeds from the stickers will go towards Kieran’s funeral fund.

You can donate to the funeral fund HERE

