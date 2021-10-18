Tributes flood in for a young man who passed away after being hit by a train in Doncaster

On Saturday evening (October 16) Kieran Rylance, a young man who lived in Doncaster was hit by a train near the Rossington Level Crossings.

Doncaster people alongside friends and family of Kieran have taken to social media to remember him and share heartfelt condolences.

Someone said: “R.I.P Kieran- my thoughts go out to you all.

Another said: “My thoughts are with the train driver as well as family and friends.

“Rest in peace brother.”

One person said: “R.I.P, thoughts are with the family and the driver.

Another said: “So sad, thoughts with the family.”

Many shared condolences.

“My sincerest condolences to the family and all those involved,” someone said.

A candlelight vigil was held for Kieran at the Rossington Level Crossings on Sunday, October 17.

People left flowers, balloons and cards in memory of Kieran.

If any family members or friends would like to speak to us about Kieran for further tributes please email [email protected]

If you or someone you know is struggling the Samaritans are there – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.