Tributes flood in for a young man who passed away after being hit by a train in Doncaster
A Doncaster man has been named locally after he was hit by a train and died.
On Saturday evening (October 16) Kieran Rylance, a young man who lived in Doncaster was hit by a train near the Rossington Level Crossings.
Doncaster people alongside friends and family of Kieran have taken to social media to remember him and share heartfelt condolences.
Someone said: “R.I.P Kieran- my thoughts go out to you all.
Another said: “My thoughts are with the train driver as well as family and friends.
“Rest in peace brother.”
One person said: “R.I.P, thoughts are with the family and the driver.
Another said: “So sad, thoughts with the family.”
Many shared condolences.
“My sincerest condolences to the family and all those involved,” someone said.
A candlelight vigil was held for Kieran at the Rossington Level Crossings on Sunday, October 17.
People left flowers, balloons and cards in memory of Kieran.