Person dies after being hit by a train in Doncaster
A person has died after they were hit by a train close to Rossington Level Crossing on Saturday, we understand.
Police and ambulance services were on the scene of an emergency incident, with the line between Doncaster and Grantham closed and road traffic diverted away from the scene.
Rail operator LNER confirmed an individual had been hit by a train at the scene.
A statement on Twitter read: “It is with great sadness we report a person has been hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford and all lines in the area are blocked.”
The train was eventually moved back to Doncaster station and the line reopened at around 9pm.
South Yorkshire Police and Network Rail have been contacted regarding the incident.