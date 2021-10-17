Person dies after being hit by a train in Doncaster

Police and ambulance services were on the scene of an emergency incident, with the line between Doncaster and Grantham closed and road traffic diverted away from the scene.

Rail operator LNER confirmed an individual had been hit by a train at the scene.

A statement on Twitter read: “It is with great sadness we report a person has been hit by a train between Doncaster and Retford and all lines in the area are blocked.”

Rossington Level Crossing.

The train was eventually moved back to Doncaster station and the line reopened at around 9pm.