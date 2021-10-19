Sponsored walk for Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance following rail death tragedy

A sponsored walk is to be held in memory of Kieran Rylance.

Kieran Rylance, 21, died on Saturday night after he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing, with his heartbroken brother describing him as a ‘happy young man who was always smiling.’

Since then, grieving friends and family have staged a number of tributes in his memory, with a huge shrine of pictures, flowers and candles building up alonsgide the crossing where villagers have gathered to remember Kieran who set to become a father in the coming months.

A fundraising campaign to pay for his funeral has raised nearly £1,500 just hours after being set up and now a sponsored walk is being planned between the crossing and Armthorpe later this month to further pay tribute.

Sister Katie said the event will take place on October 30.

She said: “We will be starting from the train lines and we will be heading to his last job at Armthorpe.

"There we will set off some balloons and t-shirts will be made with his picture on.

"Everyone is welcome to join us - all money will go towards giving him the send off he deserves.”

Walkers can meet at the crossing at 11.30am on October 30.

Yesterday, Kieran’s brother Jimmy James paid a touching tribute, describing his sibling as ‘family orientated, kind and happy.’

Jimmy said: “He would do anything for anyone.

“He always had my back and would always help others.”

More than 150 people attended a candlelit vigil on Sunday at the crossing.

Jimmy added that Kieran had struggled since their mother’s death two years ago.

“It’s such a young age for him to have gone,” he said.

“He had a baby girl on the way and none of us knew this is how he was feeling.

“Kieran was happy go lucky and always had a spring in his step.

“Our mum passed away from cancer in 2019 and he struggled with that but none of us knew this would happen.”