Hundreds join memorial walk in honour of tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance

Kieran Rylance, 21, who was set to become a father in the coming months, died last month after being struck by a train at Rossington level crossing.

Since then, friends and relatives have staged a number of events in his memory, with a crowdfunding campaign raising more than £5,000 to pay for his funeral.

A huge shrine of photos, candles, flowers and balloons has been set up at the spot where he died, while car stickers and songs have also been released in his memory.

Hundreds of people joined the walk in memory of Kieran Rylance.

Saturday saw more than 200 people brave wet and windy weather to walk from Rossington to the Next distribution centre in Armthorpe where Kieran worked.

Participants brought along balloons, wore t-shirts bearing his image and raised bottles of beer to pay tribute along the way.

Grieving brother Jimmy said: “The walk was a success – a lot of people turned out and we made it all the way.

"It is amazing how a community just comes together and does something amazing like this.”

Kieran died on October 16 with more than 150 people attending a candlelit vigil the day after the tragedy.

Car stickers bearing his name and the slogan Forever 21 – are being sold to raise funds, while a song RIP Kieran Rylance by local rap artist EF Da Genius has been viewed more than 3,000 times on YouTube.

A crowdfunding campaign for Kieran’s funeral has also raised more than £5,200.

Jimmy added that Kieran had struggled since their mother’s death two years ago.

“It’s such a young age for him to have gone,” he said.

“He had a baby girl on the way and none of us knew this is how he was feeling.

“Kieran was happy go lucky and always had a spring in his step.

“Our mum passed away from cancer in 2019 and he struggled with that but none of us knew this would happen.”