Funeral fund for Doncaster rail death dad-to-be Kieran Rylance hits £3,000
A fund to pay for the funeral of a Doncaster dad-to-be who died after being hit by a train has reached £3,000 in just a matter of days.
Kieran Rylance, 21, died when he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing on Saturday night.
Since then, grieving friends and family have paid a number of moving tributes to Kieran, known as Rylo, turning the crossing where he lost his life into a shrine decked with photos, candles, balloons, cards and flowers.
Money is continuing to pour into a GoFundMe appeal to pay for his funeral and yesterday the appeal reached a massive £3,000 just days after being set up.
Kieran was set to become a dad in the coming months and stickers bearing his name have also gone on sale to help cover the cost of the funeral.
Friends and family are also organising a sponsored walk from the crossing to Armthorpe on October 30.