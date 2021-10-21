Funeral fund for Doncaster rail death dad-to-be Kieran Rylance hits £3,000

A fund to pay for the funeral of a Doncaster dad-to-be who died after being hit by a train has reached £3,000 in just a matter of days.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 5:39 am

Kieran Rylance, 21, died when he was hit by a train at Rossington level crossing on Saturday night.

Since then, grieving friends and family have paid a number of moving tributes to Kieran, known as Rylo, turning the crossing where he lost his life into a shrine decked with photos, candles, balloons, cards and flowers.

Money is continuing to pour into a GoFundMe appeal to pay for his funeral and yesterday the appeal reached a massive £3,000 just days after being set up.

Kieran Rylance, who died after being hit by a train in Rossington.

You can contribute to the campaign HERE

Kieran was set to become a dad in the coming months and stickers bearing his name have also gone on sale to help cover the cost of the funeral.

Friends and family are also organising a sponsored walk from the crossing to Armthorpe on October 30.

