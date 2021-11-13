Funeral fund for tragic Doncaster dad-to-be Kieran Rylance hits staggering £8,600
A funeral fund for a Doncaster dad to be who died after being hit by a train has reached a staggering £8,600.
Friends and family have rallied to raise cash to pay tribute to Kieran Rylance, the 21-year-old who died on October 16 after he stepped in front of a high speed express train at Rossington level crossing.
The cash will pay for the funeral of Kieran, who was set to become a dad in the coming months.
Since Kieran’s death, a number of firework displays have also been held in his memory, along with a sponsored walk from Rossington to Armthorpe and a balloon release.
Car stickers bearing his name have gone on sale and songs have been released in tribute.
A huge shrine for Kieran has been set up at Rossington level crossing, with flowers, cards, photos, candles and balloons.
