Great British Bake Off 2025: South Yorkshire man unveiled as contestant

A South Yorkshire man will fly the flag for the county after being unveiled as one of the 12 contestants in this year’s Great British Bake Off.

30-year-old Hassan, an analytical research and development scientist, is one of the dozen starring in the Channel 4 show when it returns in September.

A chemistry graduate, Hassan lives with his mum in South Yorkshire.

He works in the pharmaceutical industry, testing new drugs in their development stages.

As a scientist, Hassan takes an analytical approach to baking, researching processes thoroughly before getting started on a new recipe.

He is always looking to learn about new flavours and gaining new skills.

With a love for sweet treats inspired by his Pakistani heritage, he’s especially fond of praline and nut-based flavours that echo traditional Asian sweets.

Outside the lab and kitchen, he’s a dedicated gamer, gym-goer, and meets regularly for a quiz with his mates, promotional material for the new series has revealed.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm the exact date the doors to the tent will be flung open again but it has now revealed the cast for 2025.

It includes a huge range of bakers from across the British Isles including a self-proclaimed ‘Yeastie Boy’.

Host Noel Fielding and chefs Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will soon be casting their distinguished and discerning eyes over the creations from 12 new bakers when the popular series gets under way.

You can meet all 12 of the contestants in the new series HERE