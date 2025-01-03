Get rid of your Christmas sweet tub in Doncaster to help cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You can get rid of your leftover Christmas sweet tubs and support charity in Doncaster as 2025 kicks off.

The Tub2Pub campaign is a fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support – and people can drop off their unwanted containers at a number of bars across the city.

Rather than saving up your pots and cluttering up your home, all you have to do is keep your empty sweet tubs of any colour, clean and empty them and take them to any Greene King Brewery pub as part of their recycling campaign to raise money for Macmillan.

From 1 January to 16 February 2025, Greene King owned pubs, restaurants, and hotels will accept your clean and empty: Confectionery tubs Biscuit tubs Cracker tubs

You can get rid of old sweet tubs at a string of Doncaster pubs.

Greene King owned pubs in Doncaster where pots can be dropped off include: Woodfield Farm - Farmhouse Inns The Mallard, Doncaster Cumberland, Doncaster Find other pubs and more information here: https://www.tub2pub.co.uk/tub2pub/