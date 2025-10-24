Funeral details announced for Doncaster mum of four who died in prison

Funeral details for a “beloved” Doncaster mum of four who died in prison have been announced.

Sarah Connor, 41, who had been detained at HMP New Hall near Wakefield, died in hospital on October 9.

Direct Cremation Care, which is organised the funeral, shared details of the service on socia media.

A spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Sarah.

Mum of four Sarah Connor died in custody on October 9. (Photo: Direct Cremation Care).

“Beloved daughter of Bev and the late David, devoted mum to Morgan, Mason, Adrian and Isaac, cherished Nana to Reggie and a much-loved sister and auntie.”

Sarah’s funeral will take place on Thursday 30 October at 10am at Barnby Dun Memoria, Doncaster, leaving the family home at 9:30am.

It added: “Everyone is welcome to come and pay their respects and guests are asked to wear a touch of any colour.

“Family flowers only, donations in Sarah’s memory can be made to the National Children’s Air Ambulance - a collection plate will be available at the crematorium.

“Following the service, everyone is warmly invited to join us for a celebration of Sarah’s life at The Royal Legion, Edlington.”

A prison investigation is now under way into Sarah’s death.

The mum, of Cooke Street, Bentley had been arrested and detained a number of times and was in breach of her Criminal Behaviour Order which barred her from entering One Stop stores after a string of shoplifting offences.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: “HMP New Hall prisoner Sarah Connor died in hospital on 9 October 2025.

“As with all deaths in custody, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman will investigate.”

She was due to be sentenced after pleading guilty to 10 counts of theft and breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order.

Connor committed a series of thefts at One Stop stores in Doncaster and breached her CBO by entering a One Stop in Edlington, something she was banned from doing as part of her CBO.

As well as One Stop shops, the CBO also prevented her from entering the Home Bargains store in Edlington and the ban was in place until September 2027.

A Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) is a court order issued after a conviction for a criminal offence, primarily designed to prevent serious and persistent antisocial behavior.