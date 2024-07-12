Football club pays tribute after shock death of Doncaster-based dad of three

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A football club and its supporters have been paying tribute after the shock death of a Doncaster-based fan and dad of three.

Ashley Mitchell, who was a keen supporter of National League North side Scunthorpe United, died “very unexpectedly” on June 25 at the age of 54, an obituary said.

His funeral is due to take place next week.

In a brief statement, the club announced: “Scunthorpe United is saddened to learn of the passing of supporter Ashley Mitchell.

Scunthorpe United has paid tribute to Doncaster based supporter Ashley Mitchell following his death at the age of 54.

"His family has asked us to share details of his funeral, which will take place on Wednesday, July 17 at Woodlands Chapel, Scunthorpe at 12:40pm followed by a private interment.

"Everyone at the club sends their thoughts and condolences to Ashley's family and friends.”

An obituary described him as “son of the late Lesley and David, loving dad to Jack, Hollie and Matthew, step-dad to Holly, cherished partner to Angela, loyal brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.”

It added that floral tributes are welcome or donations will also be accepted for the British Heart Foundation.

Supporters rushed to pay tribute to Mr Mitchell following the announcement.

One wrote: “RIP Ashley, top guy. Legend.”

Another wrote: “Top brother, top father, top supporter, top man. Will be sadly missed. Absolutely gutted.”

Another shared: “Rest in peace to one of Scunny’s top fans. Legend.”

“God Bless Ashley. Condolences to the family. RIP,” shared another.

“Sleep easy Ashley,” posted another supporter, while anothe friend wrote: “A great bloke, taken far too early. Sleep easy Ash.”