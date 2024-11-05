Fashion shows raise funds for Doncaster's St John's Hospice charity
Ladies’ designer fashion retailer Tiffany Fashion, which has been trading in Doncaster for over 35 years, launched its new shop at Walker’s Nurseries with a fashion show in June, and recently held two further events on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 October in a specially erected marquee to showcase its autumn/winter collections, with all proceeds from the ticket sales going to St John’s Hospice in Balby.
Tiffany Fashion Owner Sarah Scott said: “I’ve had family members who have received care at St John’s Hospice, so this is my way of saying thank you for their amazing work.
“I’d like to thank everyone who attended our fashion shows, my fantastic team and Joseph Ribkoff for their invaluable support with the events.”
St John’s Hospice fundraiser Maureen Harwood said: “We were delighted to be invited to one of the October events to give a personal thanks on behalf of all our hospice team to Sarah, her team and customers for this wonderful support – every penny raised is going towards supporting local patients and families in our care.”