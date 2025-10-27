Family's bid to track down details of man who emigrated to Doncaster in 1957

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Oct 2025, 09:40 GMT
Doncaster daily bulletin October 27: Darren Burke with the headlines
The family of a man who emigrated to Doncaster from Hungary in 1957 have launched an appeal to find details – nearly 70 years after he first arrived in the UK.

Zoltán Kernács has launched a Facebook plea to find information about his great-grandfather who came to Doncaster in January 1957.

He said: “I am attempting something that may well be impossible: I am trying to find out what happened to my great-grandfather after he emigrated.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His name was Gusztáv Ruzsbaczki, and unfortunately, we know very little about his life after he arrived in the UK.

Gusztáv Ruzsbaczki emigrated to Doncaster from Hungary in 1957.placeholder image
Gusztáv Ruzsbaczki emigrated to Doncaster from Hungary in 1957.

"In Hungary, he worked as a barber - I am hoping that perhaps someone still remembers him, knew him personally, or has heard about him and would be willing to share any memories or information.

“I understand that a lot of time has passed, and the chances of finding anything are very slim — but I feel I have to try.”

Anyone who can help can contact Zoltan HERE

Related topics:FamilyDoncasterHungaryFacebook
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice