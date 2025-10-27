Family's bid to track down details of man who emigrated to Doncaster in 1957
Zoltán Kernács has launched a Facebook plea to find information about his great-grandfather who came to Doncaster in January 1957.
He said: “I am attempting something that may well be impossible: I am trying to find out what happened to my great-grandfather after he emigrated.
“His name was Gusztáv Ruzsbaczki, and unfortunately, we know very little about his life after he arrived in the UK.
"In Hungary, he worked as a barber - I am hoping that perhaps someone still remembers him, knew him personally, or has heard about him and would be willing to share any memories or information.
“I understand that a lot of time has passed, and the chances of finding anything are very slim — but I feel I have to try.”
Anyone who can help can contact Zoltan HERE