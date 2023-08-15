News you can trust since 1925
Dramatic Knife Angel sculpture made of 100,000 blades coming to Doncaster

A dramatic and iconic sculpture made of 100,000 blades used in murders and stabbings across the UK is coming to Doncaster to highlight the issue of knife crime.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

The towering Knife Angel was made by the British Ironwork Centre and has been touring the country in recent years to press home the impact of knife crime.

It has been confirmed that the sculpture will be coming to Doncaster – but a date and location have yet to be confirmed.

Its arrival comes after a string of knife murders in Doncaster in recent years, including 52-year-old mum of two Kelli Bothwell who was stabbed to death in Sprotbrough earlier this month.

The Knife Angel sculpture will be coming to Doncaster.
The Knife Angel sculpture will be coming to Doncaster.
Janis Kozlovskis, 17, and Ryan Theobald, 20, were stabbed to death in Doncaster city centre in 2022 while 18-year-old Joevester Takyi-Sarpong was stabbed to death in October 2021.

There have also been a string of other knife attacks in Doncaster in recent years with campaigners putting pressure on Doncaster Council to bring the sculpture to the city.

One campaigner said: "People say it is amazing and presses home the message against knife crime.”

It has appeared in Liverpool, Hull, Coventry and Birmingham as well as other UK cities.

The British Ironwork Centre says cities which host the statue have to run educational programmes and workshops to “highlight the national blight of violence and aggression within the UK whilst simultaneously educating school children and youth about the negative effects knife crime has on families, victims, communities and perpetrators”.

Full details of the Knife Angel tour are available HERE

