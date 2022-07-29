Two men found guilty of Joe Sarpong murder after stabbing in Doncaster

Jacob Carroll, 27, and Jordan Davies, 26, denied Joevester’s murder, but were found guilty of murder today (Friday July 29) following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Joevester, known as Joe by his family and friends, was found on Catherine Street on the morning of November, 1, 2021 following a report from members of the public.

A post-mortem examination concluded he had died of stab wounds.

Guilty - Jacob Carroll (left) and Jordan Davies

A witness account and CCTV evidence revealed that Joe and his friend had been targeted by the defendants as they crossed the St James estate in the town around 11pm on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Carroll and Davies chased them, initially on foot and then on mountain bikes, across the estate and onto Catherine Street.

Joe tried to escape but was caught and fatally attacked in the grounds of the former County Court building.

Senior Investigating Officer, DCI Emma Knight, said: “Joe was a much-loved son, brother and friend.

"His family told the court of their devastation, describing Joe as the bright light in their lives which had now been extinguished.

“Our thoughts are with them at this time as they struggle to come to terms with their loss and I would hope that the result today provides them with some comfort.”