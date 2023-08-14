Pictured: Doncaster man accused of murder of mum of two Kelli Bothwell

52-year-old Paul Cousans is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court today charged over the killing at a house in Main Street, Sprotbrough last weekend.

At 8pm last Saturday, police were called to reports of a “dispute” inside the property in which 53-year-old Kelli had been stabbed.

Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance crews, she sadly died a short time later. A post-mortem has since concluded that Kelli died of a stab wound.

Paul Cousans is due to appear in court charged with the murder of Kelli Bothwell. (Photo: Facebook).

The property was cordoned off for much of last weekend as forensic teams carried out their investigations.

Cousans, of Main Street, was charged by police on Saturday evening and has been remanded in custody.