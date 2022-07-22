Ryan Theobald and Janis Kozlovskis: The gangland double murder that shocked Doncaster

Amrit Jhagra, 19, was found guilty yesterday at Sheffield Crown Court of the knife murders of Ryan Theobald, 20 and Janis Kozlovskis, 17, as violence flared in night-time Doncaster of January this year.

Jhagra, of Balby, will be sentenced next month over the horrific bloodshed which shone the spotlight firmly on gang related violence in Doncaster.

Amrit Jhagra, left, has been found guilty of the double murder of Janis Kozlovskis and Ryan Theobald.

It was in the early hours of Saturday, 29 January this year that the tragic events took place as the pair left CoCo bar.

Friends Janis and Ryan were outside the bar in Silver Street at around 2.30am when there was an altercation.

A fight began between Janis and a friend of Jhagra which carried on and saw Ryan also embroiled in the violence.

As they reached the corner of Silver Street and High Street Ryan was stabbed by Jhagra who plunged a knife into him and left him lying in the street.

He then turned his attentions to Janis, chasing him down the street, pulling him to the ground and stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services were called by members of the public, but despite the best efforts of officers and paramedics, Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene and Janis died in hospital a short time later.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Ryan died of a single stab wound, and Janis died of multiple stab wounds. Another 18-year-old was also stabbed in the incident and taken to hospital.

A murder investigation was immediately launched to identify the person responsible and huge swathes of Doncaster were cordoned off for hours as South Yorkshire Police launched one of its biggest ever murder investigations.

Jhagra fled to a nearby Premier Inn hotel following the incident, before travelling via taxi to a friend’s house and then going on the run.

But on 2 February, he handed himself in to police and was arrested on suspicion of both Ryan and Janis’ murders.

He was further arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and was charged with all three offences on 3 February.

Throughout this trial, Jhagra claimed that he acted in self-defence of his friend.

But police said Jhagra went out that evening in possession of a knife and went on to use it to stab not just one but two people.

Jhagra, formerly of Cedar Road, Balby had been on trial at Sheffield Crown Court since 11 July.

He pleaded not guilty, claiming he had acted in self-defence, using a bike multi-tool and saying: “I was scared for my life”.

He claimed he could not remember what happened but he recalled a group shouting “Balby Boys” towards him and his friends.

After being shown CCTV of the incident he said he had pulled the multi-tool out because he thought his friend was going to get stabbed and because he had felt surrounded.

He said: “I was so scared for him and thought he was going to get stabbed.”

Jhagra added he could not remember using the knife and he had not been trying to kill anyone.

Ryan suffered a stab wound to the left side of his chest which penetrated his heart and a lung and he died from blood loss.

Janis suffered stab wounds to the right side of his neck, the front left side of his chest, his left armpit, the front right side of the abdomen and to his right knee.

Jhagra told police there had been a feud over areas and there had been previous fights and someone had previously tried to stab him and he had been beaten up.

But yesterday, after just four hours of deliberation, a jury found him guilty of two charges of murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. He will reappear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 August for sentencing.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, police made a number of arrests in relation to the case while a number of emotional tributes were held to remember Ryan and Janis.

Ryan, a former Bessacarr FC and Doncaster Rovers Academy player and Janis, were remembered with a charity football match as well as huge balloon release and memorial in Doncaster's Elmfield Park.

Flowers piled up outside the Danum Hotel near to the scene and Ryan’s heartbroken mum Lisa wrote: “You were my only son and such a mummy’s boy. You will always be with me in my heart forever and always.

"You will be sadly missed so much. Sleep tight and be with the angels.”

Janis’s sister Russanda Kozlovska wrote: “We’re all heartbroken - I've always seen things like this on the news but now it’s happened to my own family.

“They were both young lads with their whole life ahead of them.”

High Street, Silver Street, Scot Lane, Cleveland Street and Hall Gate were all closed for more than 18 hours as detectives pieced together the tragic events.

Dozens of pubs and shops inside the cordon were also forced to close as the town centre fell eerily silent on what would normally have been a busy Saturday shopping afternoon.

In the wake of the tragedy, more than £7,000 was raised for the pair – while police promised to step up security on the town’s night life scene with an increased presence of officers and knife arch operations.

People were also urged to pass on details of individuals they know who carry knives – and pass on information relating to all forms of knife crime.

Following the end of the trial, both families again paid tribute.

Ryan's mother, Lisa said: "I, as Ryan's mother would like to thank the jury for the verdict they have arrived at.

"Nothing can make those members of the jury, us as his family and friends or those who have watched from the public gallery 'un-see' the lives of Ryan and his friend Janis being taken so tragically. Even with this verdict, nothing will bring my son back.

"We would like to thank all of those who knew Ryan for their continued love and support throughout this period. We would also like to thank all the officers who were involved in this case for their hard work and continued support.

"As Ryan's family we will forever miss him and seeing the man he would have become.”

Lisa added: "Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don't. You are someone's son, brother, loved one, friend.

"I would not wish what we are going through upon any other family."

Janis’ sister, Russanda Kozlovskis, also paid tribute to her brother: “As Janis’ sister I would like to add the following on behalf of my family and my parents.

“We have lost a loving son and brother. Janis was just coming into adulthood and he had his whole life in front of him.

“As a family, we would like to thank the jury for their guilty verdict. However, Janis is still gone forever. He will never fulfil his hopes and dreams and we as a family will never see the man he would have become.

“It was all tragically taken from us, in a matter of seconds, by the actions of one person, who decided to stab Janis and his friend, Ryan, to death in the middle of the street. More so than ever this just goes to show the devastation that arises from people illegally carrying and using knives, often over the most trivial of incidents.

“Although this offers some form of closure and we know that the defendant will spend many years in jail, we will never get over the loss of Janis.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the Police, Prosecution Team and the Jury for bringing us the justice which Janis and Ryan deserve.”

DCI Lee Townley who led the case said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the families and friends of both Ryan and Janis as these proceedings will undoubtedly have been both difficult and distressing for them.

“Throughout this trial, the defendant has claimed that he acted in self-defence of his friend, however, Jhagra went out that evening in possession of a knife and he went on to use it to stab not just one but two people.

“This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and I am pleased that the jury saw through Jhagra’s lies and that he will now face a lengthy time behind bars.”

The double murder has put the spotlight firmly on gang related violence and feuds in Doncaster, with a growing number of shootings, stabbings and other violent incidents in the last 18 months.

Police have investigated a string of connected crimes and have repeatedly urged those caught up in the criminality to put down their weapons.