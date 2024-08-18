Doncaster youngster to get her long hair cut off in bid to raise £1,000 for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A daring Doncaster youngster is set to brave the shave – by getting her long hair cut off in a bid to raise £1,000 for charity.

Harper Walker will see her luscious locks disappear as she aims to collect cash for The Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

She said:”I love my long hair but I would like to donate it to help make a little girl have beautiful hair too because I think it will be sad when they lose their hair because of cancer or other illness.

“My aim is to raise at least £700 to cover the cost to make and deliver a wig to a child.”

Harper Walker is to have her long hair cut off for charity.

The Little Princess Trust provides children who lose their hair to cancer with a free, real hair wig to help restore their confidence and identity.

You can find out more about Harper’s appeal and donate HERE