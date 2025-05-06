Doncaster shop comes to rescue of Alastair Campbell - weeks after Tyson Fury visit
Mr Campbell, best known for his work during Tony Blair’s leadership of the Labour Party, was on his way to a charity dinner and Player of the Year Awards for Burnley Football Club, celebrating the Lancashire club’s return to the Premier League.
But when he realised he was in the wrong gear, he made a diversion to Bawtry’s Revolver menswear store who came to the rescue.
Sharing a picture of the store on X, formerly Twitter, he wrote: “When you realise the dinner you’re going to is supposed to be black tie and you’ve got all the wrong gear - and you stumble upon a shop in a small town called Bawtry that literally kitted me out head to toe!! Thank you @revolvermenswear.”
His visit came just after boxing icon Tyson Fury dropped in at the store.
The 36-year-old Gyspy King happily posed for photos and signed autographs for fans when he paid a visit to Bawtry in March.
The retired heavyweight star, who has lots of family connections with Doncaster, dropped into Revolver to buy suits for his children before heading to a nearby Co-op store and a bar.
A spokesperson for Revolver shared on social media: “Absolute pleasure kitting Tyson Fury’s kids out with new suits today .What a legend - and the lads looked brilliant.”
