Doncaster's motorists will have 15 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And seven of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that seven closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1(M), from 8pm July 25 to 6am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 38, carriageway closure and slip road and lane closure for structure - maintenance, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Doncaster road closures: more than a dozen for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight.

• A1, from 8pm July 28 to 6am September 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 34 to junction 38, carriageway closure for technology works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M18, from 8pm May 15 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 7, M180 westbound, Ings, carriageway and lane closures with 24/7 narrow lanes and 50mph speed restriction for barrier improvement works, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 8pm July 30 to 5am October 1, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M18 northbound and southbound, junction 4 to junction 6, slip road and lane closure for gantry works, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A1, from 8pm August 11 to 6am October 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 38 and A638 eastbound and westbound, Redhouse, carriageway and lane closures for electrical works, diversion route in place via Local authority network.

• A1(M), from 8pm April 14 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closure for wide load waiting area.

• M18, from 8pm April 1 2025 to 6am March 3 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, Lane closure for structure maintenance.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 6 to junction 7, carriageway closure and lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion route in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M18, from 9pm August 19 to 6am August 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 northbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm August 20 to 6am August 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 7 to junction 6, slip road closures and Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance, diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.

• M180, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M180 eastbound and westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for structure - maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M18, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound and westbound, junction 35 to junction 36, Lane closures for general cleaning and maintenance works.

• A1(M), from 9pm August 26 to 5am August 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1M northbound, junction 36 to junction 37, slip road closure for white lining/road markings, diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.

• M62, from 8pm August 29 to 6am August 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 34 to junction 33, Lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance.

• M18, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M180 westbound, junction 3 to Ings, carriageway closure for carriageway repairs, diversion in place via M180, junction 2, A18 and A630.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.