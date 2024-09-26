Doncaster NHS worker turned dress designer exits ITV fashion show in second week
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stainforth’s Tendai Murairwa – a former NHS sewing room assistant at Doncaster’s Tickhill Road hospital – was one of ten hopefuls on Dress The Nation, going head to head in the bid to land a place at the firm’s coveted design team in London.
But she became the second contestant to leave the show after finishing bottom of the pile among the judges.
Following her exit, she wrote on Instagram: “My journey on Dress The Nation ended last night, and I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved.
"From sewing in my kitchen to showcasing my work on such a big platform, it’s been a transformative experience.
"As a designer, I’m known for using bold and loud colours – that’s what defines me and my work. Nothing will ever change that, and I’ll always stay true to myself and my designs.
"Here’s to the new chapter. “PS,orange will always be my favourite colour, a constant source of inspiration for what’s to come.”
Since leaving behind the health service, she has made great strides in the fashion industry – and the new show saw her attempting to impress a judging panel that included This Morning host Cat Deeley and former Spice Girls star Mel B as well as hosts Vernon Kay and AJ Odudu.
Tendai, 45, who hails from Zimbabwe, has her own fashion brand Teestyletribe and has also worked on TV soap Emmerdale.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.