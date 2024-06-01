Doncaster Minster bells set to ring again after emergency repairs carried out

By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
The bells of Doncaster Minster are set to ring once more after emergency repairs were carried out.

The bells fell silent last week after a “stone fall” in the east end of the Grade I listed building, which dates from 1858.

But the Yorkshire Association of Change Ringers, whose members ring the bells say they will now ring out across the city once more.

A spokesman said: “Wonderful news – the magnificent Doncaster Minster bells can now ring out again.

The bells of Doncaster Minster are set to ring once again.The bells of Doncaster Minster are set to ring once again.
“We are so excited to be back and a massive thank you to the Minster officials who have pulled out all the stops to sort out the issues on the tower and get us back up there straight away without a break from ringing.”

Last week, former Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher posted: “Sad to report that the bells are no longer to be rung. This is due to a “decorative stone fall and another stone dislodged on the East end of the tower”.

