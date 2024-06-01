Doncaster Minster bells set to ring again after emergency repairs carried out

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bells of Doncaster Minster are set to ring once more after emergency repairs were carried out.

The bells fell silent last week after a “stone fall” in the east end of the Grade I listed building, which dates from 1858.

But the Yorkshire Association of Change Ringers, whose members ring the bells say they will now ring out across the city once more.

A spokesman said: “Wonderful news – the magnificent Doncaster Minster bells can now ring out again.

“We are so excited to be back and a massive thank you to the Minster officials who have pulled out all the stops to sort out the issues on the tower and get us back up there straight away without a break from ringing.”