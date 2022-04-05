Doncaster insurance firm One Call in £50,000 donation to Macmillan Cancer

Employees raised a whopping £53,256 – bringing the total raised to more than £138,000 over the course of three years.

The company, which extended its partnership with Macmillan due to coronavirus, proudly awarded their third consecutive cheque to the charity last week.

Their donations contributed to supporting cancer patients and their families in the Doncaster region - funding an information pod at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, as well as two support workers – one for breast cancer and one for bowel cancer.

One Call Insurance staff hand over the cash to Macmillan.

The money was raised from Covid-friendly events carried out amongst staff throughout the year.

Chief Executive Nik Springthorpe said: ‘Since 1995, we’ve been committed to helping our local community flourish. As one of the largest employers in the town, we have the potential to make a meaningful difference to the lives of local people by raising funds and awareness on their behalf.’

‘From a sponsored walk around Lakeside and a charity football match to the Great One Call bake off, our team went above and beyond to raise money for local cancer patients and their affected families – we always like to do our bit and our team love getting involved’.

Figures from Macmillan show that there are currently 179,000 people living with cancer in Yorkshire alone.

What’s more, NHS data shows that only 69% of people living with cancer in Doncaster started their treatment within 62 days of diagnosis, whilst the remaining 31% waited even longer – the lowest rate recorded since 2009.

Mr Springthorpe added: ‘The impact Coronavirus had on the healthcare system was detrimental. We didn’t want to see this get worse, so we decided to continue working with Macmillan and maintained a strong vision of helping our local community.’

‘I’d like to thank our staff – and supporting friends and family members, for their hard work and commitment throughout. Without you, we would not have been able to make such a difference to local people’s lives.’