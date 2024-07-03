Doncaster golfer to play 20 courses in 20 days in huge Yorkshire charity fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dedicated Doncaster golfer will be tackling 20 golf course in 20 days – with the hoping of raising a stack of cash for charity.

School teacher Alan Roberts will play games at courses the length and breadth of Yorkshire to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK in honour of his best friend who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

49-year-old Alan, who is captain of Darrington Golf Club, said: “I have chosen Parkinson's UK because I have seen at close quarters how Parkinson's disease has affected my best friend and best man at my wedding, Ross Griffin.

"Ross sadly lost his wife to leukaemia in 2014 and has had to bring up his three beautiful daughters alone.

Golfer Alan Roberts will be taking on 20 course in 20 days.

"He has been riddled with Parkinson's since his diagnosis 10 years ago - and he's only 47.

“I have also seen the effects Parkinson's has had on another close friend and member of Darrington Golf Club.

"Golf allows Parkinson's sufferers a way to get out and about and still succeed.

"I have had the pleasure of meeting a golfer named Tony Bruce from York Golf Club who has played in excess of 1,000 rounds since his diagnosis - he is a bit of a Parkinson's celebrity across the golfing circles of Yorkshire.”

Alan, a former footballer and long-distance runner, is also assistant secretary of the England Schools Golf Association and sits on the executive committee of the Yorkshire Schools Golf Golf Association.

He will start his Reet Grand Yorkshire Golfathon at Bawtry on August 11, finishing at Darrington on August 30.

Since March, Darrington Golf Club has raised just short of £3,000 for Parkinson's UK – and he is hoping his exploits will bring in more than £10,000.

You can donate HERE.

The route is as follows:

Bawtry – 11 August

Moor Allerton - 12 August

Knaresborough - 13 August

Scarcroft – 14 August

Cleveland (Northernmost) - 15 August

Scarborough South – 16 August

Flamborough (Easternmost) – 17 August

Filey - 18 August

Scarborough North – 19 August

Bradley Park – 20 August

Ripon City - 21 August

Burstwick - 22 August

Wetherby - 23 August

Dore and Totley (Southernmost) – 24 August

York - 25 August

Todmorden - 26 August

Doncaster (Bessacarr) – 27 August

Drax - 28 August

Cleckheaton - 29 August