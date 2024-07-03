Doncaster golfer to play 20 courses in 20 days in huge Yorkshire charity fundraiser
School teacher Alan Roberts will play games at courses the length and breadth of Yorkshire to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK in honour of his best friend who suffers from Parkinson’s disease.
49-year-old Alan, who is captain of Darrington Golf Club, said: “I have chosen Parkinson's UK because I have seen at close quarters how Parkinson's disease has affected my best friend and best man at my wedding, Ross Griffin.
"Ross sadly lost his wife to leukaemia in 2014 and has had to bring up his three beautiful daughters alone.
"He has been riddled with Parkinson's since his diagnosis 10 years ago - and he's only 47.
“I have also seen the effects Parkinson's has had on another close friend and member of Darrington Golf Club.
"Golf allows Parkinson's sufferers a way to get out and about and still succeed.
"I have had the pleasure of meeting a golfer named Tony Bruce from York Golf Club who has played in excess of 1,000 rounds since his diagnosis - he is a bit of a Parkinson's celebrity across the golfing circles of Yorkshire.”
Alan, a former footballer and long-distance runner, is also assistant secretary of the England Schools Golf Association and sits on the executive committee of the Yorkshire Schools Golf Golf Association.
He will start his Reet Grand Yorkshire Golfathon at Bawtry on August 11, finishing at Darrington on August 30.
Since March, Darrington Golf Club has raised just short of £3,000 for Parkinson's UK – and he is hoping his exploits will bring in more than £10,000.
You can donate HERE.
The route is as follows:
Bawtry – 11 August
Moor Allerton - 12 August
Knaresborough - 13 August
Scarcroft – 14 August
Cleveland (Northernmost) - 15 August
Scarborough South – 16 August
Flamborough (Easternmost) – 17 August
Filey - 18 August
Scarborough North – 19 August
Bradley Park – 20 August
Ripon City - 21 August
Burstwick - 22 August
Wetherby - 23 August
Dore and Totley (Southernmost) – 24 August
York - 25 August
Todmorden - 26 August
Doncaster (Bessacarr) – 27 August
Drax - 28 August
Cleckheaton - 29 August
Darrington - 30 August
