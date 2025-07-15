Doncaster club to host seven day darts marathon for charity
Cantley’s Hawthorn Social Club will be staging the event in aid if Macmillan Cancer Support – with darts players taking it in shifts to play continuously from July 17 to July 24.
Organiser Scott Johnson said: “This event isn’t just about darts - it’s about community, remembrance, and making a real impact.
"Myself and my son Jason are proudly taking part in honour of our beloved grandad and my late friend and colleague James Ball, both of whom we lost to cancer.
"Their memory fuels this mission, and we’re throwing everything we’ve got into making it a success.
"As a community based club, we’ve accepted Macmillan’s 100,000-point challenge and expanded it to a phenomenal 1.4 million-point target, with throwers covering six-hour shifts around the clock — including the less-than-glamorous 3am to 9am slot that me and my son personally committed to across multiple days.
"It’s a testament to what grassroots community spirit can achieve when rallying behind a cause that touches so many lives.
The marathon will feature players from the club’s three darts teams, the Thursday night league and regulars.
The event will get under way at 3pm on Sunday and Scott added: “The dartboard won’t stop being tortured as our players throw day and night, 24/7, in a non-stop relay of skill, stamina and sheer determination. “Each day is broken into four six-hour shifts, with each thrower taking on the mind-blowing target of 50,000 points in a single six hour shift.
"This isn’t just about numbers and the opportunity to gloat. Every throw is a tribute. Every point honours a name. Each player has stepped up in memory of someone affected by cancer — a friend, a family member, a neighbour, a loved one, because here at Hawthorn, this fight is personal.”
The event has already raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan with organisers hoping to raise more than £2,000 in total.
You can donate to the appeal HERE ️
