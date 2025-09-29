Doncaster care home residents get physical for National Fitness Day

Residents at a Doncaster care home pulled on their gym gear to get physical to mark National Fitness Day.

Moving our bodies for flexibility and mobility is important at any age.

A recent UK Fitness Report by Puregym revealed that 38% of people aged over 65 stated they could be more flexible/have a greater range of movement, whilst 41% feel their mobility could improve.

To mark National Fitness Day, care home residents at RMBI Care Co. Home, Harry Priestley House, in Doncaster, took part in an array of physical activities and gentle sports to highlight the importance of keeping active.

“Our physical and mental health is crucial for wellbeing at every stage of life,” says Anne Stobart, Home Manager at Harry Priestley House.

“When someone moves into a care home, people often think about the person’s limitations and the things that they can no longer do. But, we start from a place of what a person can do, what abilities they have, and how we can support them to live a fulfilled and meaningful life,” adds Anne.

To help residents keep moving in body and mind, the Home’s Activities Coordinators organise a varied schedule of activities, from stretch classes, to boxing, seated yoga sessions, gardening, and even walks with dogs.

Resident Denise said: “The activities are superb and thoughtfully adapted to support our ability level. They are often light-hearted and we have a lot of fun while being active.”

National Fitness Day is an annual campaign to highlight the role that physical activity plays across the UK.