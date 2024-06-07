Dome hits back as customer complains of venue keeping £6 booking fee for axed Peter Kay tribute show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Dome has hit back after a customer launched a complaint after the venue refused to refund a £6 booking fee for a cancelled tribute show to Peter Kay and Tom Jones.

The 2 Legends 1 Night show was due to be held at the venue on July 19 – but the show has now been cancelled, reportedly due to poor ticket sales.

One customer spent a total of £56.50 for two tickets for the show – with the price including a £6.50 booking charge.

While he has been refunded the cost of the tickets, he has been told he will not receive a refund for the booking fee – and is now chasing the matter with his bank in a bid to get the remaining cash.

A Peter Kay and Tom Jones tribute show was due to take place at The Dome but has now been cancelled.

The customer said: “They have emailed me to say they are cancelling as they haven't sold enough tickets and have refunded me £50.

"But they say they don't refund booking fees even though it is them that have cancelled as they've realised they won't make as much as they thought and I have to basically pay then for the privilege of them taking my money and letting me down.

“I would advise people to go to their card companies to get the refund out of principle which is what I've done.”

The show was due to feature performer Lee Lard as comedian Peter Kay and Adam Parker Brown as a tribute to Sir Tom Jones.

Steven Parker, spokesperson for The Dome said: “We are sorry to hear of this customer’s frustration regarding booking fees not being reimbursed when a show is cancelled. Obviously, the cancellation of a show is disappointing to customers and also to the venue.

“When booking fees are paid, the payment is not just for processing the booking but also goes towards providing the facility, infrastructure, and team to provide an in house, knowledgeable service.