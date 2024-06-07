D-Day 80: Tickhill beacon lighting
Villagers turned out in force to witness the lighting of the Tickhill beacon in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The beacon was lit at 9.15pm and Councillor Christopher Taylor read The International Tribute whilst all those attending observed a moment of quiet reflection.
After the reading, Matthew Colley of the Harworth Brass Band played The Last Post, then John Marsden and Tickhill Community Choir led everyone into The National Anthem.
Poppies for Tickhill dressed the Buttercross with the lone soldier, knitted poppies and boots and helmet.
